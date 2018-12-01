Home Cities Hyderabad

Daily labourer arrested for harassing woman

According to police, Shaikh Khadeer is a resident of Bhavani nagar in the city and is working on daily wages.

Published: 01st December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old youngster working as a daily labourer was arrested on Friday by Vanasthalipuram police of Rachakonda for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on the main road. Shaik Khadeer had been stalking the woman while she was on her way to work, said police. According to police, Shaikh Khadeer is a resident of Bhavani nagar in the city and is working on daily wages. The victim, a resident of Mansoorabad is also working on daily wages. He met her at one of the workplaces recently and since then had been stalking her everyday, by following her on his bike.

 

