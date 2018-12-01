Sweet love

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Desserts have always been a sweet wrap up to the meal. Today, exotic desserts are a meal in itself. With this concept, Italian-continental restaurant Palato threw open its desserts division – Desserts and Co – at Raheja Mindspace recently, aiming to give their patrons a taste of European delights.

So while you have your regular pastries, cakes and gelatos, there are a few quirky ones which would urge one to give this place a try. Says Suresh Paul, their corporate pastry chef: “We have started with 34 varieties of pastry, six types of dry cake, 14 varieties of gelato and five varieties of cookies. Our aim is to cater to all age groups. While we have fun flavours like Blue Angel gelato for children, we have added many dry fruit items too which grown-ups seem to favour.”

What caught our attention first was the Coconut Carribean Treat, a dessert shaped like a half coconut shell. While the shell is made of dark chocolate, the filling is made of coconut Malibu mousse, eggless sponge and pineapple salsa. The next item was the Pink Lady pastry made of Sacher sponge, whipped ganache and poached apricot. Another pastry is interestingly named Oprah, which is made of layers of almond sponge, French butter cream and coffee ganache. The classic Sacher cake, which has a sour tinge, is made of almond and cream ganache.

The one, however, which took the cake was the Chocolate Cigar, cigar-shaped chocolate treats with the kiss of whiskey! The cigars are filled with chocolate Marquis mousse, chocolate flourless sponge, crunchies and the flavour of whiskey.

Chef Paul, who is working for the first time in India, has used his experience of working in Dubai and the Caribbean Islands to create these beauties. His first concern, while conceptualising the menu, he said was that the desserts should not be too sweet or heavy.

The gelato section offers variety of favours like Nougat gelato, salted caramel, cheesecake, tender coconut lychee and others.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee

@newindianexpress.com

@KakoliMukherje2