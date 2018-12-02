140 firms to come in for IIT-Hyderabad placements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS many as 14 students from the departments of Electrical, Computer Science and Design were recruited by three companies on the first day of the placement drive conducted by Indian Institue of Technology-Hyderabad for the year 2018. With about 140 companies —some of them based out of Japan — taking part in the recruitments, a total of 418 students from various departments of the university have enrolled for placements, of which 14 students have already received their placement offers. Another 20 students had previously received their Pre-Placement offers.

According to the university, the campus would have some fresh recruiters such as Oppo, Softbank, Mercari, Toyota Research, and Toshiba INC, apart from the regular tech-giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Swiggy, Qualcomm, and others.

The number of companies coming in has been on a steady rise for the university, which saw around 130 companies coming in last year. Professor Amit Acharyya, acting Faculty-in-charge of Placements, IIT Hyderabad, said, “We are witnessing an increased participation from Japanese companies.

As a result of our collaboration with Japan and their institutes, around 14 companies are visiting this season to hire students from IIT Hyderabad.” The first phase of the recruitment drive at the institute will end on December 22. The placement drive is being conducted in three sessions, from 7 a.m. till 12 in the midnight.