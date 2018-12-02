Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to set up control room for Telangana poll information

The control room will provide all the information of the poll process, he said.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said here on Saturday that a separate control room is being set up at the GHMC head office for any information with regard to the Telangana Assembly polls.

Besides, minute to minute information of the entire polling process will be known from all the returning officers on the counting day and information about round-wise counting details can also be known.

