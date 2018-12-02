Look East! Telangana govt to channel IT sector growth across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the Western part of Hyderabad getting extensively cluttered due to the booming of IT industry, TRS leader and IT minister in the caretaker government KT Rama Rao said that they have planned to extend the corporate corridor to other parts of the city after the elections. Rama Rao was addressing chief executive officers, business persons and IT employees from various IT and corporate firms at the ‘Spirit of Hyderabad’ programme organised by CEO Clubs India in Madhapur on Saturday.

“The State government has begun to ‘look East’. We intend to decentralise the IT growth centres and spread them across the city, especially, in Uppal, Pocharam, and LB Nagar. In fact, we are providing incentives to companies so that they are encouraged to start their businesses in these regions,” he said.

The leader added that this growth would not only be directed towards the Eastern part of the city but also to parts of Kompally. “We are going to build something huge and substantial in Kompally,” he said.Rama Rao, while acknowledging the crumbling roads, traffic snarls, and rising pollution levels in the city, said that the government has envisioned Hyderabad as the first city in India to bring down pollution levels — both vehicular and industrial — by replacing pollutant vehicles with electric ones.

“We want to replace more than 3800 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses that currently spit out thick smoke all over the place.”Listing out his plans for Hyderabad, KTR said that they want to pave way for better roads by improving the drainage and sewerage system, bring down the city’s pollution levels, and provide better public transportation system.

Further, he said that the government intends to open more Metro lines from Chandanagar to Lakdikapul.

Admitting that he was not a huge fan of conducting road shows and causing traffic jams across the city, the leader said that people would not take note of what he was saying unless he did it at the top of his voice standing atop a vehicle. “I don’t really enjoy getting on top of a vehicle and shouting at the top of my voice. In fact, I find it very inconvenient,” he added.