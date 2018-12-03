Two crushed to death by RTC bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another TSRTC ‘killer’ bus entered the halls of infamy on Sunday. In the latest incident, two persons from the city were crushed to death under an RTC bus at Bharatnagar in Sanathnagar police jurisdiction. The victims, R Srinath (45) and R Shankar Rao (42), were residents of Pragathinagar, while their home towns were in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. One other person, S Yougandhar, received serious injuries but survived.

According to the police, the trio was crossing the Bharatnagar - Moosapet stretch when, near Bharatnagar labour adda, a bus coming from Kukatpally hit them. Srinath and Shankar died on the spot. Irate over the bus driver’s purported negligence, some passersby intercepted the bus and threw stones at it. The driver, too, was roughed up amid the chaos. Subsequent protests brought traffic to a standstill for nearly two hours.

Some locals later alerted the police, who rushed to the place. After dispersing the mob, they detained the driver. The bodies of Srinath and Shankar were shifted to a mortuary for postmortem. A case, under section 304 (A), has been booked against the driver and is currently under investigation.

In another mishap, a five year-old boy, named Kapil, suffered injuries after a speeding vehicle hit him while crossing the road. According to Mahankali police, Kapil, along with his uncle, was trying to cross the road and go home when a speeding bus hit him. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted at a private hospital.