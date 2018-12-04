Five persons nabbed for Hyderabad businessman’s murder 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons were nabbed on Monday in connection with the murder of a businessman in Meerpet Police Station limits. An extra-marital affair with the main accused’s wife led to the gory killing, cops said. Srinivas Goud was on Friday waylaid by a few persons in a car when he was riding pillion with his cousin and hacked to death, following which Meerpet Police registered a murder case and took up investigation.

The arrested are main accused G Sridhar Reddy, 38, of Rachalapally in Nagarkurnool district and N Srinu, Ratlavath Lalu Naik, Laxman and K Srinivas Reddy.Sridhar Reddy, who is married to Ashwini and has two children, moved to Kalvakurthy in 2014. Srinivas Goud who resided in the same locality befriended Ashwini and shifted his residence to the building where she stayed.

He would visit Ashwini’s house in Goud’s absence. In August, Goud sent photos of the woman in compromising positions to her husband. Furious, the accused questioned his wife and informed her parents about the matter. As Goud “did not mend his ways”, Sridhar Reddy decided to eliminate him and executed his plan along with other the accused.