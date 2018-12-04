Home Cities Hyderabad

Criminal case against former SBI official for diverting Rs 59 lakh worth funds

The accused is Peri Bala Tripura Sundari, the then relationship manager of small enterprises, SBI, Chirag Ali Lane. 

Published: 04th December 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The CBI on Monday registered criminal cases against former deputy manager of State Bank of India for misusing her powers and making transactions in borrowers accounts and causing wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of 59 lakh. The accused is Peri Bala Tripura Sundari, the then relationship manager of small enterprises, SBI, Chirag Ali Lane. 

“The accused officer made transactions in the account of Jagadeeswar Rao and Co, AutoZone, Parsa Venkatanarayana Swamy, SBI, Amalapuram branch and diverted the funds into the account of Vertex Engineers and Lambourne and projects, Naresh Reddy’s accounts and Peri Sri Valli’s account,  the sister of accused officer,” CBI officials said.  

The issue came to light after Jagadeeswar lodged a complaint with SBI officials in March stating that some funds have been diverted from his account. Probe was conducted and it was revealed that officer had committed the irregularities.   Later AGM of  SBI B Mahesha has submitted a report to the CBI officials for taking action.

Loan fraud: Three get a 3-yr jail term
The third additional special judge for CBI cases convicted five persons for submitting fake documents and obtaining loans. The court awarded three years imprisonment to the accused. The convicted are  Ch Laxminarayana, former chief manager, SBI; Padmarao Nagar Branch, private persons -- Vijay Kumar, Kishore, Ashok Kumar and  B Sudesh Kumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp