Will TDP man give Talasani Srinivas Yadav a run for his money in Sanathnagar constituency?

Erragadda voters vouch their support for TRS pick Talasani Srinivas Yadav but those in Balkampet, SR Nagar, and Ameerpet feel TDP’s Kuna Venkatesh Goud will give the pink party a run for its money.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS pick for Sanathnagar constituency Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (Photo | talasani.in)

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electoral battle in Sanathnagar, one of the thriving commercial areas in Hyderabad, has condensed into a contest between two candidates, both of whom are said to be equally accessible. Just like the nature of business activity, political support is also widely different from one end of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency to another. 

The constituency comprises Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Balkampet and parts of Begumpet. While Erragadda is dotted with metal workshops, SR Nagar and Ameerpet are the hub for software coaching centres and hostels. A big chunk of Andhra natives live here but most of them are first generation migrants who do not have a vote here.

TDP candidate K Venkatesh Goud greets people during election campaign in Monda Market on Monday. (Vinay Madapu/ EPS)

While Erragadda voters vouch their support for TRS pick Talasani Srinivas Yadav, those in Balkampet, SR Nagar, and Ameerpet feel TDP’s Kuna Venkatesh Goud will give the pink party a run for its money. Drainage and access to drinking water is the primary problem that residents of this area face. Talasni won the last time from here on a TDP ticket, but defected later to TRS and became a minister.   

“Both of them are accessible. Though Venkatesh Goud was not in power, he does what he can in his capacity. At least, he does not have bad reputation. In the 2014 elections, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Congress got sizeable number of votes. Now that Praja Kutami is formed, votes from Congress too might go for Venkatesh Goud,” says Sudhakar who runs a stationary shop in SR Nagar.

Erragadda residents have a different version. “There are problems with frequency at which garbage is picked up. Trash is picked up only once in three-days. We want this to be resolved. However, this will not affect Srinivas Yadav. He visits once in 15 to 30-days to take stock of the situation. Besides, people benefited from TRS government schemes,” says Md Osman who runs a flour mill in Erragadda. 

“Even if not immediately, Srinivas Yadav attends our problems in a day or two. Venkatesh Goud is a good person but Srinivas Yadav has a proven track record and we don’t want to take chances,” says Raghu, a resident of Balkampet.

