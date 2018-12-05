Hyderabad: Rs 9 crore seized from car just days ahead of election

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Jangaon police seized Rs 5.80 crore cash from a Swift Dezire car coming from Hyderabad near Pembarthy check post in the district and arrested three persons in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, seized currency included Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 1,79,63,000 and Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 4,01,02,000.

The three persons transporting the amount were identified as Kirthi Kumar Jain, Navaram & Muthyam Prashanth Kumar.

Speaking to media persons, Warangal Commissioner of Police V Ravinder claimed that the persons transporting the cash confessed that they were supposed to hand over it to Khammam TDP candidate Nama Nageshwar Rao, Warangal East Congress candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Parkal Congress candidate Konda Sureka’s husband Konda Muralidhar Rao.

Of the Rs 5.80 crore, Rs 1.5 crore were meant for Nageshwar Rao, Rs 2 crore for Ravichandra and Rs 2.3 crore for Konda Muralidhar Rao, he said.“Ravinder said that Kirthi Kumar Jain was into hawala transactions and he was told to deliver the amount to three of them. The entire amount was hidden between the boot space and the rear seats of the car,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Warangal East Congress candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra took strong objection to Warangal commissioner of police V Ravinder’s claim that a part of Rs 5.80 crore seized was meant for him. Speaking to reporters, Ravichandra said, “Police is unnecessarily dragging my name in the issue. I have nothing to do with the cash seized,”he asserted.He alleged that his rivals were trying to defame him.