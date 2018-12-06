Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court raps DGP, says Revanth Reddy’s detention had no legal sanctity

When the AG reiterated that Revanth had already been released, the bench shot back that the issue was not about his release, but if the detention was legal at all.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday rapped the Telangana police for submitting to the court an intelligence report and documents with no signature, date or office seal on them upon which the police depended to detain TPCC working president and Kodangal candidate Revanth Reddy from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. “These documents do not have any legal sanctity. There is scope for them to be misused by unscrupulous elements and can land the police in trouble,” the Bench observed and directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in the case.

The bench comprising Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy made the observation while looking into a habeas corpus petition filed by former MLA Vem Narender Reddy challenging the alleged illegal detention.

Pursuant to an earlier direction by the court, Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad placed before the bench the documents based on which the police detained Revanth. The Bench stated that the documents seemed fabricated and might as well have been illegal.

ALSO READ: ‘Police high-handedness’: Hyderabad High Court calls Revanth Reddy’s detention illegal

Finding fault with the police over the manner in which Revanth was accosted —around fifty cops barged into his house and some even entered his bedroom at midnight, the Bench summoned State DGP M Mahendra Reddy for an explanation. The court asked the State police if they would have behaved the same way if it was a ruling party leader that they had to detain. 

“Police misused their power and acted in an undemocratic way while detaining Revanth,” it said and added that the way the police were reacting to dissent sent a wrong message to the people. 

The bench directed the AG to ensure that the DGP appeared before it at 2.15 pm the same day to explain who had instructed the Vikarabad SP to detain Revanth at midnight. The DGP appeared before the Bench as directed and said the police had acted as per a letter from the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer after the TRS filed a complaint saying there was a chance the Congress leader may instigate clashes during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election meeting in Kodangal segment. Revanth was freed after the CEO intervened, he added.

When asked why the documents lacked any official seal or sign, the top cop said the messages “flashed in exigency situation do not bear the signatures of the officers”.  After getting a communique from the Election Commission, the Vikarabad SP held a meeting with the district returning officer who in turn issued a notice to Revanth Reddy stating that action would be taken against him under the People’s Act if he resorted to unlawful activities.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the DGP, the bench pointed out that the CEO’s letter addressed to the DGP too did not have his signature. “The Court has no confidence in the documents placed before it,” the Bench said and asked Mahendra Reddy why the police had initiated action against Revanth under Section 151 CrPC instead of keeping him under house arrest.

When the AG reiterated that Revanth had already been released, the bench shot back that the issue was not about his release, but if the detention was legal at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp