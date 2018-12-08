Engineers unite: 10th corps reunion ceremonial parade held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 10th CRU Ceremonial Parade by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, the Central Parade Ground of 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad wore a festive look on Friday with traditional military regalia and splendor.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General KK Aggarwal, SM, VSM, DGEME and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME.

The event was graced by 2300 serving & veteran officers including officers from friendly foreign countries, Veer Naris and families.

The ceremonial parade was commanded by Brigadier Sandeep Bhalla, VSM, Commandant, 1 EME Centre in which eight contingents comprising of 12 officers, 25 JCOs and 404 other ranks. The contingents marched with full fervor and pride to the inspiring martial tunes played by the military bands of 1 & 3 EME Centres.

Addressing the gathering, the reviewing officer complimented the parade for a very high standard of military turnout, bearing and precise drill. The General officer conveyed satisfaction on the high technical proficiency, resourcefulness & devotion to duty exhibited by all ranks of Corps of EME in ensuring battle worthiness of all military equipment. He expressed his belief that the Corps will continue to live up to ever evolving challenges of the modernized Army with its vision, tolerance & team spirit.