Home Cities Hyderabad

A Jazzy Affair

The band name sounds like one of those Dickensian novels set in a sleepy English town.

Published: 08th December 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

pic: Sathya Keerthi

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The band name sounds like one of those Dickensian novels set in a sleepy English town. Max ZT, the band member from Chicago hears this and laughs saying, “The three of us are from different countries. But music is fluid and when we all met in New York City we decided to join hands together and let the notes flow.

Doesn’t the name seem suitable then?” Of course, it does especially when we hear him playing dulcimer, the forefather of santoor. The tunes from the ‘Jimi Hendrix of Hammered Dulcimer’ emanated at Taj Krishna lawns mingling smoothly with electric bass of Moto Fukushima of Japan and drums of Argentinean musician Ignacio Rivas Bixio to culminate into a symphony of base notes. The musical evening, organised by US Consulate Hyderabad, saw several school children attend the event. The band is on a multi-city trip as part of The Jazz India Circuit Tour. 

The concert never saw a soporific moment and instead added memorable numbers like ‘Raindrops’ inspired by Indian classical music. The composition caught the ear with the long resounding echo the dulcimer created. It blended with the sounds at the edge of the crash cymbal producing the right whisper as drummer Ignacio gradually added the beats of snare drum. Other compositions had African influences especially of Senegal given Max had spent five years over there for the music. But it’s learning lessons from Pandit Shivkumar Sharma in Mumbai that has influenced him the most.

The 34-year-old musician got the chance in 1993 to be with the santoor maestro as part of his study grants. So what is his takeaway from the Indian classical music? He says, “Choose the moment. Own it. Believe in it. This is the philosophy of life not just music. You follow this and everything falls into place.” While Max is from Bard College, New York Moto and Ignacio are from Berklee College of Music, Boston. 

What added a local flavour to the concert was mrindangam beats played by Chennai-based artiste Praveen Sparsh, who shared, “We got just a few hours to talk about the notes before the concert began. Guess music finds its own way.” 
— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress 
 @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp