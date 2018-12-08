MANUU prof moves court against Chancellor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prof Ehtesham Ahmad Khan from Maulana Azad National Urdu University moved the court against the varsity’s Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed, alleging defamation. Prof Khan is the Dean of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism in MANUU.

Speaking to Express, Prof Khan said that the Chancellor labelled him a “sexual predator” and “sex sleaze” in connection with an “old, disposed-off case” of sexual harassment involving the complainant, “without inquiring into the factual background of the issue”.

Calling himself a victim, Prof Khan said that the Chancellor constantly made “reckless remarks” such as these about him, although he was proven innocent.