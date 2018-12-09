Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Parade Ground lays littered a week after KCR’s meeting

The laxity on part of the party workers and SCB has irked the youth who used the grounds for their sporting practices. 

Parade Ground found strewn with plastic waste, flags of the TRS party and flexes of leaders, six days after Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Hyderabad | Sathya keerthi

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been six days since Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party held its massive public meeting, Praja Ashirvada Sabha, at the open Parade ground to campaign for the Telangana Assembly Election. However, a week on, the venue, even today is littered with plastic waste, pink flags and flexes, all strewn around. 

The Secunderabad Cantonment sports youth association members alleged that the TRS party and SCB have failed to clean up the place. They wonder why the defence ground is given away for public meetings. It must be noted it was previously given out to BJP for their massive meet in November.

Md Shakeel, a football player and resident of the Cantonment said, “We can’t understand why Defence Estates officials permit the political parties to hold public meetings at Parade Grounds. Hundreds of sportspersons and game enthusiasts come here every single day for fitness. Parade Ground was envisioned as a ground to be utilised by army forces for training.”

He also alleged that the TRS party held the meeting but left the venue without cleaning the entire ground thereby turning it into a garbage dumping area. “Now who is responsible for cleaning it up? Defence Estates officials or TRS party members? How would we know?” he added.  

The association members along with the general public are now requesting the Defence Estate officials to stop giving permissions for public meetings in the Parade ground. 

Speaking to Express, S Chandrasekhar, a board member of India Against Corruption, said, “The ground must be given on conditions of cleaning and maintaining it. Now as they have failed to clean the ground, the authorities should impose heavy penalties on them.”

