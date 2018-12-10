Home Cities Hyderabad

Foot over-bridge promised by GHMC further delayed, residents unhappy

In July this year, GHMC officials had announced on Twitter that the FOB will be constructed by the end of December. However, the works are still yet to begin.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For four months now, a promise made by the civic authorities has been hanging in the air -- a foot over-bridge (FOB) to ease the choking traffic in Indira Nagar, Telecom Nagar, and Cyber Gateway. In July this year, GHMC officials had announced on Twitter that the FOB will be constructed by the end of December. However, the works are still yet to begin.

A number of people had taken to social media to complain about the lack of FOBs in major traffic congestion areas in Hitec, Gachibowli regions. GHMC officials responded back on Twitter in July, stating that there were plans to construct 4 FOBs in major areas -- IDBI Bank near Gachibowli, Cyber Gateway, Indira Nagar, and Telecom Nagar. 

When contacted, GHMC electrical engineer Venkat Reddy said, “We had already issued tenders for the construction of the foot over-bridges in July. But we did not get any response from the public. When model code of conduct was put in place, we had to take the tenders back. Now that elections are over, we will re-issue the modified tenders again.” 

Another official  said that the tenders will be reissued within the next week. “Once the tender is approved, the works will start. We can complete them within 5 months,” he said. 
“There is hardly any place for us to cross the road. There is a zebra-crossing away from here. What is the use of keeping a crossing if you have to walk a minimum of 500 metres, just to get to the other side?” questions Rama Reddy, a resident of Telecom Nagar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foot over-bridge civic authorities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp