Foot over-bridge promised by GHMC further delayed, residents unhappy

HYDERABAD: For four months now, a promise made by the civic authorities has been hanging in the air -- a foot over-bridge (FOB) to ease the choking traffic in Indira Nagar, Telecom Nagar, and Cyber Gateway. In July this year, GHMC officials had announced on Twitter that the FOB will be constructed by the end of December. However, the works are still yet to begin.

A number of people had taken to social media to complain about the lack of FOBs in major traffic congestion areas in Hitec, Gachibowli regions. GHMC officials responded back on Twitter in July, stating that there were plans to construct 4 FOBs in major areas -- IDBI Bank near Gachibowli, Cyber Gateway, Indira Nagar, and Telecom Nagar.

When contacted, GHMC electrical engineer Venkat Reddy said, “We had already issued tenders for the construction of the foot over-bridges in July. But we did not get any response from the public. When model code of conduct was put in place, we had to take the tenders back. Now that elections are over, we will re-issue the modified tenders again.”

Another official said that the tenders will be reissued within the next week. “Once the tender is approved, the works will start. We can complete them within 5 months,” he said.

“There is hardly any place for us to cross the road. There is a zebra-crossing away from here. What is the use of keeping a crossing if you have to walk a minimum of 500 metres, just to get to the other side?” questions Rama Reddy, a resident of Telecom Nagar.