Kidnapped baby rescued by Secunderabad Railway Police , five arrested

The Secunderabad Railway Police on Sunday arrested five persons, including an assistant film director in connection with the kidnap of an eight-month-old baby boy.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

8-month-old baby who was rescued from kidnappers by Secunderabad Railway Police on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Railway Police on Sunday arrested five persons, including an assistant film director in connection with the kidnap of an eight-month-old baby boy. The infant who was taken from his parents while they were sleeping on a platform at Lalaguda Railway Station on November 30 has been handed over to his parents. Four other accused are still absconding. 

The 9-member gang is a part of a much bigger child trafficking racket that has, so far, sold over ten children and babies, found police. The gang targets couples who cannot afford to care their children and mediates with childless couples to give up their babies for money. They pay the families up to `3 lakh and get `30,000 as commission. 

Not satisfied with the amount they were making, the gangsters decided that they would kidnap children and sell them off.

SP G Ashok Kumar said Sheikh Ghouse, who kidnapped the child, and his associates Ramakrishna, Biku, Lakshman and Babu Reddy were arrested. 

