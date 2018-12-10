Malla Reddy’s nephew ploughs man with car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An argument over who would win the Medchal Assembly seat turned ugly on Sunday when Srikanth Reddy, nephew of Malkajigiri MP and TRS’ Medchal candidate Ch Malla Reddy, attacked a man for disagreeing with him.

Ram Reddy is learnt to have used his car to ram into the victim, S Venkat Ram Reddy. Srikanth has been booked by the police for attempted culpable homicide.

Venkat Ram Reddy’s grandmother passed away recently. On Sunday, members his extended family came to attend a memorial at their resident in Thumukunta village. Srikanth Reddy had also come there to pay his respects.

While the programme was going on, Srikanth and Venkat got into a fight over who would win the Medchal seat. Srikanth said his uncle would win, while Venkat said the Grand Alliance candidate would win instead.

The argument devolved into a spat when Srikanth assaulted Venkat, who abused the former after this.

Infuriated with the sequence of events, Srikanth got into his SUV and drove towards Venkat who was on the road walking by his two brothers Madhusudhan Reddy and Venugopal Reddy. While the two brothers managed to escape unhurt, Venkat was trapped and hit by the car.

He sustained major injuries on the right side of his face and body. Venkat was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors performed a surgery on him. However, they could not save his right eye.

B Naveen Reddy, Shameerpet Inspector said that a case, under the charged of attempt to commit culpable homicide, has been registered against Srikanth.

“Srikanth is currently involved in three cases in different police stations. There is a suspect sheet against him at Bowenpally police station. Venkat is under observation in the hospital as of now,” he said.