Home Cities Hyderabad

Man undergoes heart surgery free of cost

A 29-year-old man from Nalgonda district underwent a heart transplantation surgery free of cost under the Aarogyasri Health Scheme.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man from Nalgonda district underwent a heart transplantation surgery free of cost under the Aarogyasri Health Scheme. If the same surgery was performed by a private hospital, he would have been charged anywhere between Rs 15 to 25 lakh. 

Linga Swamy, a school bus driver, has been living with Idiopathic Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP) — a condition that reduces the ability of the heart to pump blood to all the organs in the body — for the past five years and was susceptible to a multi-organ failure. He was in urgent need of a better performing heart. 

In search of a healthy heart, Linga Swamy registered with the government’s Jeevandhan-Organ Donation Programme. He subsequently found a suitable donor and underwent the transplantation at Century Hospitals in the month of November. 

The surgery went on for three hours and 20 minutes. It has been about 15 days since the surgery and Swamy looks well and able. 

Meanwhile, officials from the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust said that a heart transplantation such as this was a rarity under the scheme. Most of the usual organ transplantation surgeries undertaken by Aarogyasri were that of kidneys and livers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heart transplantation surgery Aarogyasri Health Scheme Idiopathic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp