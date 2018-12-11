Home Cities Hyderabad

A new platform for many aspiring Hyderabad models

Published: 11th December 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srinivas Sarakadam, a digital media expert, started Cinema Modelling and Fashion Opportunities (CMOF) to make it easier for models to find more opportunities. Srinivas Sarakadam has 17 years of experience in digital marketing and working experience with over 170 leading brands like Dr. Reddy’s, Horlicks, L’Oreal’s, etc He started his entrepreneurship journey four years ago with OpenDG. After this there was no looking back and he launched many entrepreneurship ventures like Indian Digital Methodology Institute, Hyderabad Events, and CMOF. Over the past one year, CMOF has transformed 555 freshers into professional models, among which few have got opportunities in TV and cinema too.

In order to increase the visibility of these upcoming models in social media and expose them to more work opportunities, Srinivas is now starting the Fame programme which will groom models and establish a robust online portfolio for them. The course starts December 17 and the duration is for four months. 

“We don’t believe in chasing opportunities. We believe in flourishing your aura so that opportunities itself knock on your door,” says Srinivas. Fame consists of three verticals - training, cinematic projection and digital marketing promotion.

The students will also be taught acting, dancing, fashion choreography, make-up and other skills. Besides these, Srinivas will use his digital media expertise to build for them strong profiles in Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms. 

