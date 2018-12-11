KBR park’s new ESZ draft notification released

By Express News Service

The new draft notification on Eco Sensitive Zone(ESZ) of KBR National Park has been released and it’s extent will be 3 meters to 29.8 meters from boundary of the park. This would mean that walkway around KBR national park that presently is as wide as 25m to 30m, will at places be reduced to a narrow strip of 3m.

The reduction of the width of walkway around the park has been a bone of contention between environmentalists and the State government over the last two years. The Expert Committee on ESZ of MoEF had recommended publication of the new draft notification in June last week this year, as Express had reported earlier. This time forest department planned the ESZ carefully, keeping in mind construction of multilevel flyovers at six junctions around the park as part of its SRDP.