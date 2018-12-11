Home Cities Hyderabad

KBR park’s new ESZ draft notification released

This would mean that walkway around KBR national park that presently is as wide as 25m to 30m, will at places be reduced to a narrow strip of 3m.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

KBR National Park in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

The new draft notification on Eco Sensitive Zone(ESZ) of KBR National Park has been released and it’s extent will be 3 meters to 29.8 meters from boundary of the park. This would mean that walkway around KBR national park that presently is as wide as 25m to 30m, will at places be reduced to a narrow strip of 3m.

The reduction of the width of walkway around the park has been a bone of contention between environmentalists and the State government over the last two years. The Expert Committee on ESZ of MoEF had recommended publication of the new draft notification in June last week this year, as Express had reported earlier. This time forest department planned the ESZ carefully, keeping in mind construction of multilevel flyovers at six junctions around the park as part of its SRDP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KBR National Park Eco Sensitive Zone ESZ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp