Innovators win big at Excellence Awards

The awardees said they feel motivated to do better in their work now.

By Naureen Rahman
HYDERABAD: Inovexia International’s first Excellence Awards to honour 60 Innovation Leaders on Monday was an inclusive affair from veteran culinary specialist such as D VIjaya Rao (who has been featured in the Limca Book of Records for sharing more than 8,000 recipes on TV) to 15-year-old Nikhil who was honoured for his novels Sci- FI Dystopian and A Path to Change Yesterday getting felicitated for their achievements. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Actress Madhavi Latha, noted social activist Janaki Rajagopal and Assistant Commissioner of Police D V Pradeep Kumar Reddy and Entrepreneur MVK Nageswararao were the chief guest of the event whereas, Dr Rashmi Thakur and Actress Alekya attended as special guests.

The event felicatated people from different fields such as make-up, interior designer, hairstylist, real estate consultancy, NGO, social work etc.Dr. Geetanjali, CEO of Inovexia International Pvt. Ltd. and the founder of NGO Super Women India, said that the felicitations was to get experts and entrepreneurs of different industries to collaborate. The objective was to create ‘investment for Super Women, which works for the empowerment of women and giving opportunities to the underprivileged women’. Other notable awardees were Prachi Chetan Shedge for Vedic Mathematician and Abacus Practioner,

The Chocolate Room (chocolate cafe established in 2007 in more than 20 states with 300 stores), Dr. Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, Vastu and astrology Consultant with triple PhD and has more than 40 years experience. The award ceremony also witnessed the launch of new magazine ‘GPR’ and the poster of International Cancer Summit 2019, which will be held on July 15, 2019 in Hyderabad. The awardees said they feel motivated to do better in their work now.

