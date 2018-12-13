Home Cities Hyderabad

How to lose weight when you have Thyroid

By Dinaz Vervatwala
HYDERABAD: Many people are under the impression that they cannot lose weight if they have a thyroid imbalance. However, that is not true. In my last three decades of work,I have personally helped several clients with thyroid disorder to lose weight, feel healthy and get fit.

Here’s what you can do:

  • Resistance training for toning muscles
  • Do endurance training
  • Ask the HCP about using hyperthermic supplements
  • Train three to four days per week or as tolerated
  • As always, listen to your body and use common sense. If you  are “up” then train hard; if you  are “tired” then slow it down. Good luck with the training!

Tips to help thyroid patients lose weight

1) Sleep a minimum of seven hours per night.
2) Try different kinds of foods – the goal is to trick your metabolism in different ways. So if you are used to eating gluten, give it up for a change, or if you have dairy, look for non-dairy options. Similarly, if you are non-vegetarian, then eat only vegetarian food to optimise your results.
3) Change when you eat – the six meals a day option might not work for you. Studies have shown that eating three meals a day with no snacks in between give better results in helping regulate those hormones.
4) Water and Fiber – hydration helps in getting rid of those toxins and helps in metabolism.  So drink plenty of water. As much as we all say, “eat high fiber foods”, these foods have to be cooked well, and ensure it doesn’t put additional stress on your system.
5) Reduce the inflammation in the body – recent studies have shown that the best antioxidant is “Resveratrol”, an extract of red grape skin. Have foods rich in anti-oxidants or take supplements that have resveratrol which reduces the inflammation in the body and regulates the thyroid levels.
6) Belief – believe that when you make the above changes, you will lose weight and get the results.

