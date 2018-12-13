‘Modi magic’ fails in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Modi wave’ -- that BJP leaders in the State was relying on and boasting about -- had no effect on Telangana or its people. If anything, the performance of the saffron party hit a new low compared to previous tenure. From 5 seats in 2014, its numbers nosedived to a mere one seat this time, though it contested from all 119 constituencies. In fact, BJP lost its deposit in all of the other four seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the State twice and delivered four public meetings.

Despite that, BJP was not even the runner-up in any of the constituencies Modi visited. Mahabubnagar was one such constituency that BJP desperately wanted to win, which is why both Modi and party president Amit Shah campaigned there. Still, the BJP candidate garnered a mere 5,763 votes. All seven segments of Mahabubnagar put together, BJP won not more than 6,000 votes.

The damp squib of the lot was Paripoornanda, a self-proclaimed heavyweight leader. The Kakinada seer who was supposedly the Chief Ministerial face of BJP held extensive road shows and public rallies, but nothing helped. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “show-stopper campaigns” had zero effect.

“The VIP culture of separate lunch rooms and cabins alienated the BJP leaders from hardworking karyakarthas. Sack these leaders,” demanded BJP worker Suresh Kochattil in a tweet. What is interesting is that, while Modi, Shah and Yogi campaigning had no effect on BJP’s prospects in the State, way back in 2010, K Chandrasekhar Rao campaigned for BJP candidate Yendala Laxminarayana in the by-elections which resulted in his victory.