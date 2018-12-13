Ok KTR, now solve our issues: Twitterati

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TRS leaders and cadre are still celebrating the party’s second successive triumph in the Assembly elections, senior leader KT Rama Rao, took to twitter to thank the people, especially the voters from GHMC and Rangareddy divisions, for giving the pink party an unprecedented mandate.

“I’m very happy that TRS Party and KCR, KTR have won, but it is now time for them to show why the people chose them by helping solve the problems” Ananthi Venkat, a techie residing in Setwin Colony and follows KTR on twitter, said.