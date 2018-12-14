Home Cities Hyderabad

TISS students to intensify protest in Hyderabad campus

Students alleged that though Deputy Director Prof S Sivaraju was not in favour of addressing the general body meeting, he agreed only after repeated requests by the Students Action Committee.

Students of TISS Hyderabad hold placards in protest of the closure of hostels and scrapping of the BA Social Science programme. Classes had resumed on December 3, but the administration has not commented on the issue yet | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of TISS off campus, who have been agitating against the Institute’s decision to scrap a course and make the campus a non-residential one, continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day. 

With the charter of demands released by the students’ action committee rejected by the administration, irate students have decided to scale up the protest from Friday, by initiating lock down of the Institute and continuing with the boycott of classes.

