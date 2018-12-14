TISS students to intensify protest in Hyderabad campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of TISS off campus, who have been agitating against the Institute’s decision to scrap a course and make the campus a non-residential one, continued their protests for the fourth consecutive day.

With the charter of demands released by the students’ action committee rejected by the administration, irate students have decided to scale up the protest from Friday, by initiating lock down of the Institute and continuing with the boycott of classes.

Students alleged that though Deputy Director Prof S Sivaraju was not in favour of addressing the general body meeting, he agreed only after repeated requests by the Students Action Committee.