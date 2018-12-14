Tamil Nadu men caught for smuggling gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two air passengers from Tamil Nadu, who were smuggling gold worth more than Rs 31 lakh into the country were caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday night.

According to DRI officials, the passengers landed at the RGI airport at 7.30 p.m. in flight no SG 464. Based on a tip off, the duo were intercepted in the security hold area and were detained for questioning. Two gold bars weighing one kg, concealed with silver coating, were recovered from them.

Inquiries revealed that the passengers retrieved the gold which was concealed inside the aircraft during its international run. As they could not produce any documents, the gold weighing one kg and worth more than Rs 31 lakh was recovered from them.