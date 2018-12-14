Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to introduce no-emission e-buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for those who commute to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The TSRTC is all set to roll out about 40 electric buses in the next ten days.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, which currently operates about 38 buses on Secunderabad-airport and Miyapur-airport routes, has decided to divert those buses to other parts of the city and introduce new zero-emission electric buses on the airport route, with 20 buses each plying from Secunderabad and Miyapur.

TSRTC Executive Director (Engineering), M Ravindar, said: “The E-buses (electric buses) will be introduced soon...probably within a week or 10 days.”

In a statement that will further please the commuters, he also said that “all bus fares will remain the same”.

“We are starting with 40 E-buses now and we hope to increase the number in the future.”

These air-conditioned buses, which will retain the same green-white colour scheme of the TSRTC, are 12 metres in length and they have a seating capacity of 39 with a separate space for keeping the luggage.

According to the TSRTC official, manufactured by BYD Auto, a private firm, in collaboration with two other companies, these Type-1 intra-city premium luxury buses are built specially for Indian roads.