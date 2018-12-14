Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to introduce no-emission e-buses

Here is some good news for those who commute to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Published: 14th December 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC-bus

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for those who commute to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The TSRTC is all set to roll out about 40 electric buses in the next ten days. 

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, which currently operates about 38 buses on Secunderabad-airport and Miyapur-airport routes, has decided to divert those buses to other parts of the city and introduce new zero-emission electric buses on the airport route, with 20 buses each plying from Secunderabad and Miyapur. 

TSRTC Executive Director (Engineering), M Ravindar, said: “The E-buses (electric buses) will be introduced soon...probably within a week or 10 days.” 

In a statement that will further please the commuters, he also said that “all bus fares will remain the same”.
“We are starting with 40 E-buses now and we hope to increase the number in the future.” 

These air-conditioned buses, which will retain the same green-white colour scheme of the TSRTC, are 12 metres in length and they have a seating capacity of 39 with a separate space for keeping the luggage.
According to the TSRTC official, manufactured by BYD Auto, a private firm, in collaboration with two other companies, these Type-1 intra-city premium luxury buses are built specially for Indian roads. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp