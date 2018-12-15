Home Cities Hyderabad

Boon to west zone rail users: Lingampalli railway terminal to become a reality soon

To extend better facilities to the rail passengers living in western parts of the city, a full-fledged rail terminal at Lingampalli is coming up soon.

Published: 15th December 2018

Lingampalli Railway Station in Hyderabad | Express

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To extend better facilities to the rail passengers living in western parts of the city, a full-fledged rail terminal at Lingampalli is coming up soon.It is a big boon for people staying in Hi-Tec City, Gachibowli and other areas as they need not travel long distances to catch a long-distance train.  

The rail users in this part of the city have been aspiring for a full-fledged rail terminal at Lingampalli.
In the last couple of years, South Central Railway (SCR) has been making an effort to improve infrastructure at Lingampalli to not only provide rail connectivity, but also to decongest Secunderabad station.

At present this station handles 40,000 passengers and 108 MMTS trains, eight pairs of passenger trains and 14 pairs of mail/express trains stops at this station.  Once the Lingampalli station becomes fully operational,   an additional 20,000 passengers are expected daily which may increase further in future. About 22 important trains either originate, pass, or halt at Lingampalli station.

As part of the development, a new station building was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with a host of facilities like booking office, VIP lounge, upper class waiting for hall,  ladies waiting hall, general waiting hall and Divyang facilities on Platform-1.  The second FOB was commissioned last year.

Among the measures being taken up are the development of maintenance lines, coach cleaning facility, upgrading platform No 5 to accommodate full-capacity trains.There have been proposals to extend some more trains to Lingampalli to ease traffic congestion at Secunderabad station.

SCR bags six National Energy Conservation Awards
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has bagged six ‘National Energy Conservation Awards’  given by the Union Ministry of Power. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan presented the first prize of Passenger Reservation System Office Complex to Principal Chief Electrical Engineer AA Phadke and SCR Divisional Railway Manager Amit Varadan at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Select trains diverted and cancelled
Hyderabad: Train 12791 Secunderabad-Danapur Express scheduled to depart from Secunderabad on December 26 and January 5, 2019 is diverted to run via Manikpur, Allahabad stations instead of its normal route. Train 15119 Rameswaram-Manduadih weekly express departing from Rameswaram on December 19 is partially cancelled between Allahabad- Manduadih stations. Manduadih-Rameswaram express departing from Manduadih on December 24 is partially cancelled between Manduadih-Allahabad stations

