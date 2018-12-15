Home Cities Hyderabad

Stay over protest in TISS Hyderabad from Friday

After the meeting of the students with TISS administrators on Thursday proved to be futile, the agitators seem to be in no mood to take a step back.

Students of TISS Hyderabad hold placards in protest of the closure of hostels and scrapping of the BA Social Science programme. Classes had resumed on December 3, but the administration has not commented on the issue yet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students protesting at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad have upped their agitation and decided to stage a ‘stay over’ protest inside the administrative building from Friday night.
As the protest entered the fifth day with no expected response from the Hyderabad off-campus administration, students are now demanding the director of the main campus at Mumbai to come down and address their concerns on reinstating the residenatial tag and the roll back of the deferment of the BA Social Sciences course.

