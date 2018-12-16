3-yr-old DPS playschool student drowns in pool during school picnic, parents blame management 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old nursery student died after drowning in a swimming pool due to alleged negligence of the school management at Moinabad here on Saturday. According to police, Mohammed Ayyan was a student of DPS Kids Play school at . The police said the incident took place when the school management took around 100 students and their parents for picnic to Sabiya farmhouse at Tholkatta village in Moinabad.

Around 12pm, all the children were playing and their parents were relaxing in the lawns. Ayyan who was sitting with his father Azam, seeing other children play joined them. After sometime when Ayyan was not to be seen anywhere his father went searching for him and informed the school staff. An hour later, they noticed Ayyan floating in the pool inside the farmhouse. They pulled him out from the pool and soon shifted him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The deceased child’s parents alleged that the negligence of the farmhouse owner in providing enough safety measures at the pool and the failure of the management in taking proper care of the children lead to the incident.A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against Sabiya, the owner of the farmhouse and the school principal Rubina.