Home Cities Hyderabad

Justice eludes techies even after a year of retrenchment

A police case was registered against bouncers who were used to threaten the employees to sign their relieving letters.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A year has passed since 54 techies of Verizon Data Services India (VDSI) were retrenched in an unprecedented manner. A police case was registered against bouncers who were used to threaten the employees to sign their relieving letters. The matter was even taken to the High Court. But till date there is no progress in either the police case or the HC petition. And, the software employees who started a fight seemed to have given up, lately. 

While those who have raised their voice have taken up new jobs -- many in the city and some in the neighbouring States -- but a lot of them have given up their fight to get justice. “I could not believe that I was jobless by the evening when I went to the office on December 13. That day still causes a lot of fear on the precarious job market that I am placed in. But soon after a month, I got an offer and I moved out of State. Though I had to settle for a lesser package, it was better than being jobless,” said one of the techie whose petition is pending in the High Court. 

Some of the techies, who were retrenched have moved away from active pursuance of their lost job. “We are financially supporting the ones actively pursuing the case,” informed one of the employee. But things have fallen apart when it comes to labour rights, with regard to the IT/ITES industry.  A senior industrial tribunal advocate who wished not to be named felt that approaching the HC instead of a labour court for  immediate relief was a bad decision. 

“The techies should have exhausted the labour laws instead of directly going to the HC. There could have been, at least, hearing of the petitions done besides getting temporary relief,” he said. It may be noted that it was not just the techies from VDSI who have approached the HC over their untimely retrenchment, but, six employees from Tech Mahindra have also filed their petition in the HC in 2017. All the petitions are yet to come for hearing. Even the rapid strides in forming a trade union by Forum for IT Professionals (ForIT), an IT welfare organisation, has hit a roadblock and it has been a non-starter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Verizon Data Services India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp