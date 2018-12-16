Teacher held for158-crore MLM scam was on ‘long leave’ for entire year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the major MLM racket pulled off by a government teacher M Ravinder found that he had purchased three plots in the city as well as many other locations. Inquiries have revealed that the accused, who is an employee at the givernment school in Revalli of Medak district has been on a ‘long leave’ from the beginning of the academic year 2018-’19. The police have also written to the District Education Officer of Medak to find out more details on this.

Police are in the process of nabbing the other accused persons who assisted him in executing the fraud, cheating around 15,000 depositors. The victims are spread across Telangana as well as from a few districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Police are verifying if the racket has spread its roots into the border districts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the police on Saturday arrested Pulamgari Mounika, one of the directors of Sun Pariwar Group, while hunt is on to nab the other directors of the group who are on the run.

According to the investigators, the accused Ravinder claimed that he had purchased two plots in the Hyderabad city and also a land measuring around three acres in Shameerpet on the city outskirts. However, the police are yet to confirm this claims.