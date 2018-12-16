Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRERA to levy penalty till December 31

As per RERA Act, 2016 it is mandatory on the part of the promoter to make application for registration of the ongoing projects within three months from the date of commencement of Real Estate.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has decided to accept applications for registrations till December 31 with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. During a meeting held here on Saturday, TSRERA chairman Rajeshwar Tiwari said RERA has decided that it would not be appropriate to reject applications and decided to accept applications till December 31 with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

As per RERA Act, 2016 it is mandatory on the part of the promoter to make application for registration of the ongoing projects within three months from the date of commencement of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

As per ‘the Telangana state Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules,2017, the projects which are approved on or after January 1, 2017 by the competent authorities viz., UDAs/DTCP/ Municipal Corporations/ Municipalities  TSIIC as the case may be, are to be registered with TS RERA.

Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority

