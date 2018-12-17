Three Hyderabad minors run away with 10 lakhs, found in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three minors of a family, including two girls, who ran away from their home taking 10 lakh with them, were traced in Bengaluru and brought back to Hyderabad. The Falaknuma police handed over the rescued minors, along with 5 lakh cash, to their parents.

Police said that the minors went to Bengaluru for sight-seeing and spent 5 lakh during their five-day stay in the city.

Falaknuma Inspector K Srinivasa Rao said that the parents, who recently sold a property, had kept 10 lakh in the almirah. The minors, whose request for a sight-seeing tour was rejected by their parents recently, took the money and ran away.