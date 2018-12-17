Woman techie in Hyderabad harassed for not having children, kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman tech professional, working for an MNC in the city, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. The deceased, Datla Shailaja, is reported to have taken the extreme step due to harassment by her husband and mother-in-law for not having kids. She was found hanging in her flat.

According to police, Shailaja was married to S Kishore Raju, also a tech professional working in the city, around seven years ago. They were residing at an apartment in Allapur Society under KPHB police station jurisdiction. As they did not have children, Raju and his mother would harass Shailaja. Her mother-in-law would also say that Shailaja had ‘brought bad luck to the house’ and was the reason for her husband’s recent death.

In addition, Kishore is reported to have assaulted his five physically. A couple for days ago, he went to his native place to meet his mother, leaving Shailaja alone at home. On Saturday evening, Shailaja went to meet her mother and sister residing at Hydernagar and came back in the night.

Later, her sister tried to call Shailaja on the phone, but did not get a response. Both the mother and sister rushed to her home, only to find her hanging from the ceiling. They informed Shailaja’s father D Shivarama Raju, who rushed to the city. On his arrival, Raju lodged a complaint against Shailaja’s husband and mother-in-law, claiming they were responsible for his daughter’s death.

Investigation underway

KPBH Inspector said that a case, under charges of abetment to suicide and harassment, was registered against the mother-son duo. The police also recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by Shailaja, in which she states that her husband and mother-in-law were torturing her for not having kids and humiliated her.