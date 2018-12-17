Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman techie in Hyderabad harassed for not having children, kills self

A 28-year-old woman tech professional, working for an MNC in the city, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman tech professional, working for an MNC in the city, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday. The deceased, Datla Shailaja, is reported to have taken the extreme step due to harassment by her husband and mother-in-law for not having kids. She was found hanging in her flat.

According to police, Shailaja was married to S Kishore Raju, also a tech professional working in the city, around seven years ago. They were residing at an apartment in Allapur Society under KPHB police station jurisdiction. As they did not have children, Raju and his mother would harass Shailaja. Her mother-in-law would also say that Shailaja had ‘brought bad luck to the house’ and was the reason for her husband’s recent death.

In addition, Kishore is reported to have assaulted his five physically. A couple for days ago, he went to his native place to meet his mother, leaving Shailaja alone at home. On Saturday evening, Shailaja went to meet her mother and sister residing at Hydernagar and came back in the night.

Later, her sister tried to call Shailaja on the phone, but did not get a response. Both the mother and sister rushed to her home, only to find her hanging from the ceiling. They informed Shailaja’s father D Shivarama Raju, who rushed to the city. On his arrival, Raju lodged a complaint against Shailaja’s husband and mother-in-law, claiming they were responsible for his daughter’s death. 

Investigation underway
KPBH Inspector said that a case, under charges of abetment to suicide and harassment, was registered against the mother-son duo. The police also recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by Shailaja, in which she states that her husband and mother-in-law were torturing her for not having kids and humiliated her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp