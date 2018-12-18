Home Cities Hyderabad

Three TISS students on indefinite hunger strike, more to join

In addition to the unrest, the administration is also worried that if the protest is not resolved at the earliest, it would become difficult for them to even arrange for a campus to run the course.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with the lack of response from the administration even after eight days of protest and boycott, the students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad have scaled up the protest with three students undertaking an indefinite hunger strike from Monday.  The number is likely to multiply on Tuesday.

To add insult to injury, students who had earlier alleged that they were humiliated by the off-campus administration by skirting the issue said that despite the students being on the hunger strike for more than nine hours, the administration is yet to approach them—a claim the administration has vehemently denied. 
“It is incredulous that they are still asking for more time to release official statement instead of trying to coax students to call off the strike. We are tired of hearing the same response from the administration here that they are just following orders,” said C Krishnanath, a student.

Talks fall flat 

Students are therefore demanding that Shalini Bharat, director, TISS should visit the campus and resolve their twin demands - deferment of the BA course and rollback of the removal of the residential tag of the Institute. The hunger strike comes after the talks between the two members of the Hyderabad Students’ Council with the director failed.

Double trouble

In addition to the unrest, the administration is also worried that if the protest is not resolved at the earliest, it would become difficult for them to even arrange for a campus to run the course when the arrangement with TSIRD, from where the institute temporarily operates, lapses in April. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hunger strike Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp