Cyclists not allowed to enter AOC lines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyclists who were riding in the Secunderabad Cantonment area on Monday morning were prevented by army personnel from entering the AOC lines along Burr Road. Other vehicles, however, were permitted to ply after the drivers produced their Aadhaar cards to the officials.

Despite submitting their Aadhar cards, the cyclists were not allowed on the stretch. Meanwhile, the members of Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) staged a protest demanding the opening of all restricted roads for public movement.

Speaking to Express, Jayaraman, a committee member of FNECS said, “We do not understand why the army personnel suddenly stopped us from riding cycles along the AOC lines this morning. It is quite unfortunate that the civilians are being harassed even after Ministry of Defence (MoD) gave clear orders to open all roads in the cantonment.”

Nevertheless, morning walkers, who were restricted in the same stretch last year in view of security concerns, were now permitted.

“There is no specific rule that cyclists should not be allowed on the AOC line unit road. We request officials to intervene in the matter,” said Jayaraman.