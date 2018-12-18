Experiencing the weekend uniquely

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thumping music, glamourous clothes, food and cocktails – all under the stars. that describes the Christmas edition of Steppin Out Night Market which was held at Boulder Hills Gachibowli on Saturday.

It was indeed a fun weekend night for most of those attending the do as they munched on finger food and walked around the stalls picking out their favourites among the brands who set up shop.

If one was up to learn something new, there were also masterclasses planned out for the visitors. Being a part of the Cocktail Masterclass was a unique experience in all. Sebastian, the Indian ambassador for the brand Smirnoff, taught the curious crowd the little details about conjuring up a cool vodka-based cocktail.

He called up his spectators to join him behind the bar to make some signature cocktails like a pro.

Open from noon to midnight on Saturday, the night market started to see steady attendance as the night grew darker. The venue was filled with a mix bag of Hyderabadis who were grooving to the DJs tunes. The night market recorded the footfall of over 3,800 people in just the one night that it was open.