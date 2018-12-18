The fallen ‘God’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leading publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Saturday the release of its publication ‘God of Sin: The Cult, The Clout and Downfall of Asaram Bapu’ by Ushinor Majumdar.

“The book faced opposition and its publication was challenged in court.

The honourable court has refused to stay publication and has allowed the book to be released. Overcoming these challenges, the book is available in retail and online stores from December 18, onwards,” the publisher said, without explaining the details of the court where it was challenged and the names of the petitioners.

Majumdar maintained that his book is a result of “reportage based on the probes made by various enforcement agencies and court decisions”.

“I have joined the dots through some first-hand reporting, digging into forgotten records and verification of facts. I am thankful that a court of law decided that there is no cause to keep a book from being released,” he said.

Penguin Random House India said they were delighted that the honourable court decided in favour of the book. The publisher could not be reached for further comments.

‘God of Sin…’ pieces together Asaram’s journey to spiritual godhood, his fall from grace and the long and arduous road to bring him to justice.