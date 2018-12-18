Urinate in public, get penalised by GHMC!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Monday directed Zonal Commissioners, DMCs and Engineering officials to ensure that people found urinating or dumping construction and debris (C&D) waste on roads are fined.

Kishore held a review meeting with the aforementioned officials at the Corporation’s head office, asking them to take all steps necessary to ensure Hyderabad is ‘neat and clean’. He also asked them to act on footpath encroachments and to concentrate on Swacch Survekshan, property tax collections and other civic related issues.

The GHMC has already initiated action against people throwing garbage waste into nalas and on main roads. An Enforcement and Vigilance wind has been deployed for the said purpose.

With regard to the Swacch Survekshan 2019, an awareness campaign will be taken up in coordination with all NGOs, RWAs, Basti committees and SHGs to reach targets. The Commissioner further stated that ‘Swachh Autos’, which collect garbage from houses, would be connected using GPS for clear transparency. Hotels and other businesses which generate more than 100 kg garbage will have to have their own compost pits. Every shop owner must provide two dust bins in front their shops for easy transportation of garbage waste to transfer stations.

The re-carpeting of roads are also reported to be in its final stages. GHMC officials claim footpaths on main roads would be built in the stipulated time as well. So far, footpaths of 17 km have been laid.