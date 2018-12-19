Boy takes photographs of women in bathrooms, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year old boy was arrested by the Madhapur Police for allegedly clicking photographs of women residing in his neighbourhood while they were bathing. The residence of the accused juvenile was adjacent to a girls hostel.

The juvenile, who is presently pursuing his 9th standard in a popular private school allegedly peeped into the hostel’s washroom regularly and clicked pictures of the women as they bathed. He allegedly clicked 300 pictures.

A case has now been registered under section 354C, IT Act and JJ act for Voyeurism. The boy has been sent to the Juvenile Observation Home at Nimboliadda until further enquiry. The phone has also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to gather proofs and conduct tests.