Brisbane mishap: Kin ask government to bring back bodies

Family outing at a Brisbane beach proved fatal for two Telanaganites while one of their relatives went missing in the sea on Sunday evening. 

Published: 19th December 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family outing at a Brisbane beach proved fatal for two Telanaganites while one of their relatives went missing in the sea on Sunday evening. 

According to information received here, Mohammed Ghouse (45) and Mohammed Rahat (35) died due to drowning while attempting to rescue Ghouse’s three children who got sucked into harsh currents in the sea. Mohammed Abdul Junaid (28), who also entered the sea along with others, is still missing. 

Abdul Junaid

While Ghouse and Rahat were rescued, they could not be revived, Clareance Police stated that they are still searching for Junaid. 

Ghouse and his son-in-law Junaid hailed from Nalgonda district, while Rahat was from Lingampally in Hyderabad. 

Families of the deceased and the missing Junaid have asked the authorities to help in bring ing back the bodies to Hyderabad. Former minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the family in Manyam Chelka, Nalgonda. “The Telangana government should intervene and try and get the bodies as soon as possible,” he said. 

Amjed Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) also tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s working president and MLA, KT Rama Rao requesting them to address the issue immediately. 

Officials from State government’s General Administration NRI Department said that they spoke to family members of the deceased and the missing person. 

“Family members of the deceased said they will go to Australia and bury bodies there. But Junaid’s family members requested search for him to be expedited,” an official said. 

Reportedly, the three along with Ghouse’s three children were swimming in Moonee Beach, north of Coffs Harbour when the tragedy occurred. 

