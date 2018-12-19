Dance with a deeper vision

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kuchipudi Guru –Shishya duo, DSV Sastry and Katyayani Ganti through their “Lasyakalpa”, have been presenting unique dance festivals that are eagerly awaited every December. This year’s ‘Panchamam’, with seven brilliant dancers from across India had the dance aficionados fully satiated. The three- day festival (December 14, 15, and 16) had Rama Vaidyanathan- Bharata Natyam and Kamala Reddy – Kuchipudi, two eminent dancers entrancing the cognoscenti on the first day. Ravindra Bharathi looked elegantly different on the occasion.

Rama Vaidyanathan opened the festival with a Panchaka Mallari, followed by Pannagendra Sayana-Swathi Tirunal’s famous Ashta Ragamalika Padam. Exploring the versatility of Bharata Natyam without forsaking its core principles she presented ‘Swasam’, an exceptional composition on the connection of the breath with dance. Taking from the Tirumanthiram (key text of the Tamil Shaiva Sidhanta, consisting of over 3,000 verses), written by Tirumoolar, one of the 63 Nayanmars, she infused freshness into the traditional.

Kamala Reddy, one of the most noted disciples of late Guru Vempati China Satyam garu, gave a captivating Kuchipudi recital. A true stamp of Mastergaru’s baani, it made many in the audience nostalgic. ‘Ksheerasagara Sayana’ in Devagandhari and all other compositions sparkled with the master craftsman’s choreography and Kamala Reddy’s dance.

Uma Satyanarayanan’s pleasing Bharata Natyam on the second day was followed by an Odissi recital by Monami Nandy. The auditorium reverberated with the music of Mangalacharan and the invocation to Lord Ganesha, recreating a rich temple ambience. She did full justice to her guru Sharmila Biswas’s choreographies- ‘Shiva Parvati’ and ‘Balya Leela’. Katyayani Ganti’s dedication to dance reflects not only in her commitment to promote the performing arts (through her pet project Lasyakalpa), but also in her pursuance of Kuchipudi with single-minded devotion.

This young dancer brought freshness to the age-old tradition. Her guru DSV Sastry, who traces his lineage to the traditional Kuchipudi dance community, is noted for his extraordinary music and exquisite dance choreography. The carefully chosen outstanding compositions sparkled in his melodious voice and Katyayani’s immaculate dance movements.On the concluding day, Methil Devika (Mohiniattam) and Bijoyini Satpathy (Odissi) transported the audience to a different realm. She hypnotized everyone with her arresting abhinaya and movements. The highlight of the three-day festival was Bijoyini Satpathy’s Odissi recital. ‘Sree Devi’, an ode to the mother goddess was followed by Jayadeva’s ashtapadi (both choreographed by Surupa Sen). But what took the audience by storm was the ‘Seetapaharan’: Jatayu’s fight with Ravana was depicted with the rare display of body movements.