Donning TS handlooms, 8-yr-old Hyd boy scales Mt Kosciuszko in Australia

Five mountaineers from the city, who scaled the 7,310 feet peak, donned Telangana handlooms while climbing the mountain to promote handloom weavers in the State.

Wearing traditional handloom clothes, five mountaineers from Telangana pose after scaling the highest mountain peak in Australia | Express

HYDERABAD: At Australia’s highest mountain peak, Mount Kosciuszko, handloom garments from Pochampally, Gadwal, Siddipet, and Narayanpet drew the attention of mountaineers from across the world. 

Led by Raji Tammineni of Boots and Cramptons, a group of four women and an 8-yr-old child scaled the mountain peak on December 8.  “We support handloom and that is what we wanted to prove with the expedition,” said an elated Tammineni who donned a Narayanpet handloom saree. 

‘’A lot of people walked to us, inquiring about the material used and the reason behind wearing such clothes. Some even took selfies with us,” said a jubilant M Lavanya, who wore Siddipet’s famous Gollabhama saree to the expedition. 

Braving rough weather,  the eight-year-old M Samanyu, who is touted to be the youngest climber in the world, has added another feather in his cap by climbing Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in Australia.

The boy, along with a team of five including his mother and sister climbed the peak.“I felt nice to be on the mountain. I was okay with skin peeling off my nose and cheeks due to the heat. The attention I get after completing the expeditions is also nice though some, among my friends, feel jealous,” Samanyu said. He wore an orange patterned kurta on the day of the expedition. Samanyu was the youngest to climb 5,895 metre high Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

