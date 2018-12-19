Power in your hands

A Harini Prasad By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Touted to be a mix of Range Rover history and cutting-edge technology, Range Rover’s Evoque definitely redefines the luxury SUV space. The fifth edition of the Above and Beyond Tour 2018 was hosted by Land Rover in Hyderabad last weekend, and we got a chance to attend it. Held in Shamshabad, the three-day event allowed car enthusiasts to take a quick drive and experience the feel of the cars at display – Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. We chose the latter. Our test drive was at a low speed, an urban off-road course near the airport, on a Friday afternoon. The course – a muddy and hilly terrain – was set up to showcase some of the new technology available on the Evoque. Once you settle in, the seat trim, carpets, touch surfaces – all give a vastly premium feel.

With a tough built, the Evoque has a great off-road capability, courtesy the terrain response 2 technology on board that lets you adjust the set up according to the surface.Most of our 45-minute drive on the course was on hilly terrain, hence the professional guide advised us to select the respective mode, before setting out. Functioning at very low speeds, between 1.8 km/h and 30 km/h, one certainly needs to trust the technology the car has to be able to understand how it works. We used the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) that helped us maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions (here, the hilly and muddy road), and thus, let us concentrate on steering and find our way through obstacles. It also allows you to pull away smoothly and evenly, even on low-friction surfaces such as ice, snow or wet grass.

That apart, the advanced Ingenium engine range consists of the 132 kW diesel and the 177 kW petrol. They both have a nine-speed Automatic Transmission including drive select, with paddle shift and sports mode.

Evoque also features an advanced sound system too. The optional 825 W Meridian Surround Sound System includes 16 speakers. The tech on board includes the twin touchscreen with faster software.

The new Evoque gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines and starts at `52.06 lakh. Available at Pride Motors, Jubilee Hills.