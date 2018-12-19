SBI to complete replacement of old debit cards by December 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) of State Bank of India, Praveen Kumar Gupta, who was in Hyderabad on Tuesday, said that the bank is looking at completing the process of replacing all old Debit/ATM cards of customers with new ones as per the deadline set by the regulator, RBI.

“However, due to the enormity of the customer accounts, we have requested for an extension period of 6 months from December 31,” said Gupta while presiding over the 150th year celebrations of the SBI Hyderabad Main Branch at Koti in the city.

Regarding pursuing the resolution of Non-Performing Assets (NPA), the manager said that they would decline in the future, with fresh accretion coming down.