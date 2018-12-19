Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad High Court directed government to take call on temple plastic ban

The Bench remarked that the non-biodegradable material had been completely banned in Sabarimala, and Telangana could follow suit only if all segments of the Act are followed strictly.

Published: 19th December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the importance of implementing the ban on plastic, a Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to take a call on imposing the ban in temples.  

“Though the government has been vested with enormous powers by the Environment Protection Act, it has failed to utilise its powers. Powerful players in the plastic industry will not allow any ban to be brought to force by using their financial and political influence. If governments withstand such influence, then there is a possibility of the ban being successful. If the government is not in a position to take a decision, then the court will pass appropriate orders on the issue,” the Bench remarked.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing the order while looking into a suo motu PIL based on Supreme Court instructions on maintenance of temples in Telangana.

The Bench said it appeared endowments officials had not “understood” the court’s orders. 
Shops located near temples have been selling pooja material in plastic covers, steps should be taken to implement the ban in a phased manner, the court said.  

The Bench remarked that the non-biodegradable material had been completely banned in Sabarimala, and Telangana could follow suit only if all segments of the Act are followed strictly.  It added that the rampant use of plastic had resulted in the obstruction of the free flow of water and sewerage through pipelines. The matter has been posted for hearing again on January 3.

