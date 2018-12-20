50 per cent of maternal deaths due to nutritional anemia

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 26 pregnant women died before, during and within 42-days after delivery from April till mid-December in Hyderabad. Nutritional anemia and hypertension were found to be the primary reason for close to 50 per-cent of maternal deaths.

While it is of common knowledge among gynaecologists and health authorities that anemia and hypertension pose threat during and after pregnancy, State Health Department officials are going to conduct a study to know the prevalence of the health disorders among pregnant women in the city and if any other life-threatening health condition is prevalent.

Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr J Venkat said that results of the study works as data to corroborate their concerns with anemia and hypertension. “We will also get to know if we missed out detecting other health disorders which poses a risk to pregnant women,” Dr Venkat said. The study would be taken up in a few slums as the poor find it difficult to access health care services and awareness about health issues is low among them. They are in talks with a national institute which would conduct the study.

The DMHO opined that some maternal deaths can be prevented if appropriate treatment is availed during pregnancy.

He said that while one Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) have to be allotted for every 2,500 people in urban areas, only 1,240 are available in Hyderabad. Dr Venkat said that he has filed a request with higher officials to allot more ASHA workers which will help in y monitoring health of people

Mothers Register

Around two-months ago, the Hyderabad’s DMHO started ‘Mothers Register’ which has details include, name, age, number of pregnancy, type of earlier delivery, health disorders, expected date of delivery and other details.

Dr Venkat said that as per this, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives have to check body weight, hemoglobin levels and blood Pressure of pregnant woman every month.