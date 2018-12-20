Home Cities Hyderabad

Chilkalguda UPHC functions from a single room for last four years

For the past four years, the urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Secunderabad’s Chilkalguda has been functioning from a single room. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women and new mothers wait for their turn see the doctor at the Urban Primary Health Centre, in Chilkalguda on Wednesday | sathya keethi

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the past four years, the urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Secunderabad’s Chilkalguda has been functioning from a single room. Pregnant women and new mothers with children in their arms often wait in long queues to get into a small room where the doctor waits for them.

Even the pharmacy and storeroom are exist in the same room, with asbestos sheets acting as the roof on top. However, this was meant to be just a temporary arrangement. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had demolished the regular structure housing the UPHC for the construction of a market yard building at Sitaphalmandi. The UPHC was supposed to be constructed elsewhere. 

Almost all patients visiting the centre are from under-privileged sections of the society, mostly from Chilkalguda and Sitaphalmandi areas. Going by a rough estimate, around 20-30 patients visit the centre for their regular check-ups on a daily basis. Many of them are pregnant women. 
Residents from the locality fume that GHMC has turned a blind eye towards their public health needs.

Lack of infrastructure and facilities are often cited as a hurdle in better functioning of the UPHC here. It doesn’t even have a waiting hall for patients, often leaving them standing in the sun while they await their turn. A pregnant woman from the Chilkalguda locality, G Kalpana, said that many like her are forced to stand in a queue. “It is a sad situation at the UPHC that it doesn’t have a separate room where doctors can examine women, especially those who are pregnant. In spite of several representations to the local MLA and GHMC officials, requesting them for better facilities, there has been no change,” rued Kalpana. 

P Shanker, a local resident from Sitaphalmandi, said that a basti dawakhana used to function from a permanent structure with three rooms in Sitaphalmandi. “The land was taken away for construction of a market yard. But for four years, neither have we seen a market yard, not a UPHC, as was promised to us,” said Shanker.

When contacted, J Venkat, who is the District Medical Health Officer(DMHO), admitted knowledge of the difficulties faced by patients. “We are looking to rent a building and shift the UPHC into it. Also, a proposal has also been sent to the Family Welfare Commissioner for funds to construct the permanent building”, added the DMHO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp